Filed Under:Creatable World, Mattel


EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — El Segundo based toy company, Mattel, is launching a new doll aimed at breaking gender barriers.

The company’s new gender-inclusive dolls are called Creatable World.

The figures come in kits with different hair, clothing, and accessory options — some more feminine, and others more masculine.

Children are able to select any combination of the accessories they like to create their own custom doll.

Mattel Tweeted out a video introducing the dolls saying, “In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome

https://twitter.com/Mattel/status/1176726868294135808

