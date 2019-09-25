Comments
EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — El Segundo based toy company, Mattel, is launching a new doll aimed at breaking gender barriers.
The company’s new gender-inclusive dolls are called Creatable World.
The figures come in kits with different hair, clothing, and accessory options — some more feminine, and others more masculine.
Children are able to select any combination of the accessories they like to create their own custom doll.
Mattel Tweeted out a video introducing the dolls saying, “In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome“
