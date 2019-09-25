Michael Edmond, cheer, coach, charged, lewd acts, minors, Athens Park Cheer Coach Arraigned For Alleged Sex Assault Of 5 Children – CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 55-year-old volunteer youth cheer coach has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting five girls he instructed, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Michael Edmond, 54, of Los Angeles, was charged with seven counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14. The criminal complaint also alleges that the victims were under 14 years of age and that the defendant committed a specified offense against more than one victim.

Prosecutors say between June 1 through September 1, Edmond, who coaches cheerleading at Athens Park, allegedly engaged in lewd acts with each of the victims, who range in age 9 to 12 years old.

Edmond is being held on $8.8 million bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Edmond is scheduled to appear in court on October 8.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

