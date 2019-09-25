Michael Edmond, 54, of Los Angeles, was charged with seven counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14. The criminal complaint also alleges that the victims were under 14 years of age and that the defendant committed a specified offense against more than one victim.

Prosecutors say between June 1 through September 1, Edmond, who coaches cheerleading at Athens Park, allegedly engaged in lewd acts with each of the victims, who range in age 9 to 12 years old.

Edmond is being held on $8.8 million bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Edmond is scheduled to appear in court on October 8.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.