Michael Edmond, 54, of Los Angeles, was charged with seven counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14. The criminal complaint also alleges that the victims were under 14 years of age and that the defendant committed a specified offense against more than one victim.
Prosecutors say between June 1 through September 1, Edmond, who coaches cheerleading at Athens Park, allegedly engaged in lewd acts with each of the victims, who range in age 9 to 12 years old.
Edmond is being held on $8.8 million bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.
Edmond is scheduled to appear in court on October 8.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
