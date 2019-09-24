



— Students at two Southern California high schools will undergo a one-day workshop on tolerance after a football game was marred by racial slurs directed at the visiting team.

San Clemente High School Principal Chris Carter apologized to the students of Lincoln High School in San Diego, confirming their investigation confirmed they were taunted with racial slurs at a football game about two weeks ago in a letter sent to parents.

Several Lincoln High students had reported derogatory words were used against them in a restroom, at a snack bar and in the bleachers.

“I feel kind of disgusted because that’s not part of our school,” one San Clemente High School student said.

After being called racial slurs including the n-word, Lincoln High’s cheerleading team left the school. Lincoln High majorette Lillian Mixon says she is glad the incident is being acknowledged.

“It felt good to know that I had the support of my family, of my school, of other people, people in the San Clemente community,” she said.

No students are being disciplined in the incident, but students on both campuses will undergo a one-day workshop with the Anti-Defamation League.

“I think telling kids, educating kids on these situations is always a good idea,” San Clemente High student Kaity Murphy said. “Because it’s not OK in my opinion and I think if we’re more educated about it, more kids will make better decisions.”