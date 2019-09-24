



— Travelers left stranded in Los Angeles after the collapse of Thomas Cook Airlines will be able to get help at LAX Tuesday from representatives of the British Consulate.

After the travel firm’s collapse Monday, British officials are working to bring home hundreds of thousands of travelers who were left stranded around the world in what is being called the largest peacetime repatriation effort in history.

It’s not clear how many of those travelers are in Los Angeles.

Thomas Cook flew from Manchester into Los Angeles just two days a week during the summer. But because the airline’s travel days were on Tuesdays and Thursdays, representatives of the British Consulate will only now start to determine whether anyone in Los Angeles needs help to return to the U.K.

Representatives of the British Consulate will be at Thomas Cook counters, in Terminal 6, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to assist passengers.