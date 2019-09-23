SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana police officer was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after another car apparently running a red light slammed into his patrol vehicle.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. at Civic Center and Main Street, about a mile from the Santa Ana Police Department. The officer was on patrol at the time of the crash.

The unidentified officer was taken to a hospital to get checked out, but the department says he is OK and is expected to be released shortly.

The other driver was not injured in the crash, but was given a sobriety test and passed. Police say the driver, who has not yet been cited, admitted to running a red light.

The intersection was cleared before 5 a.m.