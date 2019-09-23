COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for the driver of a black SUV who ran over a 22-year-old motorcyclist in Costa Mesa over the weekend, and then left him to die in the road.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Ruben Rodriguez Banuelos of Rancho Cucamonga was on a motorcycle traveling north on Irvine Avenue, between Monte Vista and Santa Isabel avenues, when he lost control and slammed into a median, Costa Mesa police report.

The impact flung Banuelos into the southbound lanes, where he was run over by an SUV, which then sped away from the scene, police said.

Banuelos was rushed by ambulance to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he died.

Police are still searching for the driver of the black SUV which struck Banuelos. There was no description of the suspect.

Anyone with surveillance video from the area is asked to contact detectives at 714-754-5125.