HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Huntington Beach police have arrested a suspect sought in connection to a string of vandalism incidents with an ax.

Police responded to calls regarding a man with an ax walking in the area of Bushard Street and Adams Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. Reports indicated the man had vandalized numerous cars and residences.

Police say the suspect was immediately contacted and detained without incident upon their arrival.

Officers reported slashed tires, shattered car windows and residential porch lights and an ax were found in the area of Bushard Street in between Adams Avenue and Indianapolis Avenue.

The suspected was booked at the Huntington Beach Police Dept. Jail.

His name and booking photo had not been released at the time of this report.