CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — It was mayhem at the Westfield Culver City mall when some patrons believed there was an active shooter on the premises.

Police investigated and found no signs of a shooter.

Cellphone video of people breaking the front window of a Foot Locker is believed to have touched off the frenzy about a shooting.

Video shows people trying to force their way inside before the front window is broken out.

Why the people broke the window is unclear but it appears to have possibly occurred while people were fighting.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information comes into our newsroom.