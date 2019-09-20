



— Television host, actress and comedian Suzanne Whang died Tuesday in her Los Angeles home after a long battle with breast cancer.

In a Facebook post published Thursday night, Whang’s partner Jeff Vezain said he was by her side when she died around 7:20 p.m.

“For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism,” Vezain said in the post. “She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet.”

Vezain said he knew that she would have preferred that her life be celebrated, as opposed to being mourned, but he said people should cry and laugh and everything in between.

“It’s all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic,” he said. “Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity. She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate.”

Whang, 56, is best known for the nine years that she hosted HGTV’s “House Hunters” and for her recurring role as manicurist Polly Chae on the show “Las Vegas” for four seasons. Whang was also a radio host, published author, minister, writer, producer and political activist.

She was born Sept. 28, 1962 in Arlington, Virginia and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Yale University and a master’s degree in cognitive psychology from Brown University.

In 2015, while in remission, Whang was profiled by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health where she talked openly about her struggles with cancer and mental health.

Vezain said he, her family and her closest friends appreciated the kind words and memories shared, and asked for continued prayers and loving thoughts.

“As I say goodbye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated,” Vezain ended the post.

The full post can be viewed below:

