LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of frustrated fans — many who paid several hundreds dollars — were denied access to a sold-out show at the Wiltern Thursday night sending many angry patrons into the streets.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz reported from the chaotic scene.

She said ultimately many people just gave up and went home.

The Black Keys began performing at 7 p.m. but there was also a spectacle outside the venue. Scores of people who bought tickets through third party vendors (like StubHub) .

Many of these customers were told their tickets were not valid — some turned away after waiting on line.

Sky9 was overhead as scores of people poured out of the theater and wrapped around the building.

By 10 p.m., the crowd outside the theater mostly consisted, Cruz reported, “of the happy people who got in and saw the show.”

She didn’t find it hard to find the frustrated and angry people earlier in the evening.

What seems to be the problem she asked one man?

“Our StubHubs aren’t working,” he said, “We paid full value for our tickets, and they’re not letting us in.”

The man said the tickets cost him $800.

Another man said he got a weird email from his seller.

“He started saying that he couldn’t deliver the ticket. And could he send it to me through my personal email. And I feel bad but I just started calling Stub Hub asking them if this was normal or not. And they kept assuring me that it was.”

Another would-be concert goer still couldn’t figure out what the problem was. “Got the tickets,” he said, “I was so psyched. Got in line, waited in line for 30 minutes. Got in there. Got through security. Went into the thing and then (he makes scanner noise), you can’t get in. Walked out. And there were hundreds of people out here.”

Ticketmaster told Cruz that the tickets sold were “for fans and not transferable.” Apparently, some people posted screen grabs of their tickets and people attempted to sell those — or did. And those were the seats that were blocked.

It was not immediately clear why many others were turned away.

Cruz reached out for comment from the Wiltern, Stub Hub to name a few venues, but had not heard back by air time.