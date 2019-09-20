



– A security guard killed one man and injured two more in a shooting in Lynwood early Friday morning during an attempted robbery.

The shooting occurred in the 10900 block of Long Beach Boulevard at around 4:45 a.m.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, one man died at the scene and two others were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions were not confirmed.

Deputies did not immediately disclose the exact circumstances that led up to the shooting or whether the suspects were armed or returned fire.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)