COVINA (CBSLA) — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire Thursday night, but ended up calling for backup after they reportedly saw an armed man running nearby.

At about 12:43 a.m. Friday, officers shot the suspect in the 4000 block of North Morada Avenue. The suspect, identified only as a Hispanic male, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately clear whether any officers were hurt, nor was it clear what led up to the shooting.

The initial call came in at about 9:21 p.m. with a report of a fire near the intersection of West Badillo Street and North Vincent Avenue, and while battling the blaze, firefighters witnessed an armed man running near the fire.

Covina police and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies located the suspect around 10 p.m., but had not taken him into custody.

As of 11 p.m., officers were using a drone to follow the man who in the backyard of a home and allegedly shooting a firearm.

Fire crews said they have taken a defensive stance until the situation was sorted out.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.