The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Lorena from a tropical storm to a Category 1 Hurricane early Friday morning.

The hurricane was about 60 miles southeast of the popular tourist city of Cabo San Lucas as of 8 a.m. Friday, according to the NHC. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Baja California peninsula from La Paz to Puerto Cortes. Heavy flash flooding was possible.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the NHC said in a statement.

Lorena came onshore a day earlier as a hurricane in the western Mexican state of Colima, whipping palm trees about with its strong winds and lashing the area with sheets of rain. It flooded streets, washed out roads and touched off minor slides in 10 municipalities. Dozens of trees were downed, and power was knocked out in some areas.

Civil defense official Carlos Godínez said Friday a tourist who went to the beach in Los Cabos with his son died after being swept out to sea. The son survived. But Godínez said the death occurred early Thursday, before beach access was restricted, and that it was “not necessarily attributable” to Lorena.

As of Friday morning, at least 11 flights between Los Cabos International and Los Angeles International airports had been canceled, according to LAX’s website.

Authorities suspended classes for Friday and prepared to use schools as shelters if necessary. The port of Cabo San Lucas was closed to navigation.

“Lorena is going to dump a lot of water,” said Carlos Alfredo Godínez, deputy secretary for civil defense in the state.

