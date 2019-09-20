INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — September 20 is a date Kevin Harris’ parents remember every year.

It’s not the day Kevin Harris II was born.

It was the day someone murdered him. It happened 10 years ago today.

The 21-year-old, rising, hard-working music producer was gunned down in Inglewood. It was a mystery why anyone would want him dead. And it remains a mystery.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Rachel Kim has been with the family on this somber day over the past 10 years.

Tonight, Kim spoke with Harris’ mother who is still seeking justice. They spoke at Kevin’s crypt.

“My husband was in the living room and I could hear a crazy scream Nooo! And I knew something was wrong,” says Katheryn Harris.

Harris was shot and killed soon after he pulled up to his music studio and sat in his car texting on 118th Place in Inglewood. Police believe the gunman was a gang member.

Harris, however, was not involved in gangs and had no criminal history. The young man worked, attended college and was a rising music producer. “It’s not fair. Here I am today, 10 years later and I still have no answers,” says Katheryn.

The murder remains unsolved but like every year on the anniversary of the murder, to make sure Kevin is not forgotten — the family gathers.

Kim was at a vigil in 2013. Their devotion has not wavered.

“We want justice for our son. I would like to look at that person and ask them why Kevin? Was it mistaken identity, was it jealousy, was it because he was up-and-coming in the music industry?,” Katheryn says.

The FBI joined the Inglewood Police Department to find Kevin’s killers in 2015. An investigator told Kim they believe Kevin’s murder was planned by more than one person. They do have suspects but aren’t ready to make any arrests yet. They’re working on possible motives but can’t go into details because of the investigation. Officials told her they need the people who know what happened to step up and come forward.

“Be a man or woman, stand up straight and do what’s right. Do what’s right for a young life that was taken away from this earth way too soon,” says Katheryn.

As Katheryn waits for answers, she finds comfort in her faith. This mother believes she, her family, and Kevin will one day be at peace knowing his killer or killers have been caught.

“We didn’t let him down when he was alive, we aren’t going to let him down while someone cruelly took his life,” his mother says.

Inglewood Police and the FBI are each offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the killer.