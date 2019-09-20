



— Thousands of young people are gathering in downtown Los Angeles as part of a worldwide “climate strike.”

Young people across the globe, from Australia to Kenya to Norway, took the day off work and school Friday to demand world leaders to take urgent action on climate change. One of those “climate strikes” took place in downtown Los Angeles’ Pershing Square, where a large crowd was already in place at 11 a.m.

“I want people to know that we’re living in a climate emergency, and people need to wake up and start listening to the science,” one of the organizers, 16-year-old Chandini Brenan Agarwal, said.

The downtown LA crowd will gather in Pershing Square until 2:30 p.m., when they will march to City Hall to continue the strike.

“I feel like it’s something that not a lot of people think about, because it’s kind of scary and they try to avoid it,” Clara Mothersbaugh, 12, said. “But I think it is really important, and it does worry me sometimes.”

Other strike events were scheduled at City Hall, USC, Westchester, Santa Monica, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Sherman Oaks, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Long Beach, Anaheim, Tustin, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Claremont.

The climate strike is taking place ahead of next week’s United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.