SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — At least one person has been killed Thursday in an attempted burglary in San Pedro.

Los Angeles police officers were sent out to the 2800 block of South Carolina Street in San Pedro at about 7:15 a.m. on the report of an intruder breaking in through the front door of a home.

The apparent intruder was shot several times.

The area has been taped off while detectives look for clues and interview neighbors.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.