



Prank calls to 911 led deputies to a man they say was in under the influence of drugs and in someone else's Santa Ana apartment.

A 911 call Wednesday night reported “unknown males” inside the caller’s apartment before disconnecting on the dispatcher, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. A second call claimed someone had been shot, prompting a large emergency response including the Orange County Fire Authority for any victims, to the apartment in unincorporated Santa Ana.

Deputies arrived at the apartment within two minutes and cleared the building, then found the caller in someone else’s apartment, sheriff’s officials said.

It was later determined that the caller had left his apartment, climbed onto the roof of the building and down into a neighbor’s backyard, before going inside without permission, according to authorities. Ultimately, deputies found that the caller’s claims to 911 were unfounded and he was found to be under the influence of drugs.

The unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and misusing the 911 system.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident is a reminder that 911 is for emergencies only and should not be misused.