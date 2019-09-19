Comments
PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A car was seen balancing on the rocks above the water following a multi-car accident Wednesday night in Pacific Palisades.
The accident happened around 10 p.m. in the 17300 block of the Pacific Coast Highway near Sunset.
Police said an alleged drunk driver, identified as a woman in her 20s, hit a parked car that then hit a second parked car.
A person in that second parked vehicle was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.
The woman was arrested for felony DUI and was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. She was released and booked into the Van Nuys jail.
