ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — It was a big day for a 6-year-old boy in Anaheim who got his wish fulfilled as he became an honorary Anaheim police officer Tuesday.

“Oh, he’s so excited,” Mohammad Abedi, the boy’s father, said. “He woke up this morning at 6 a.m. and he was running around he was so excited.”

Abdul Abedi’s day started when he got his own pint-sized uniform complete with his own badge — pinned by police Chief Jorge Cisneros.

Abdul and his entourage of officers made stops throughout Anaheim and Buena Park including special trips to Knott’s Berry Farm and Angels Stadium to fight crime.

Abedi said Abdul, who has been battling leukemia for the past two years, has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. And, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Abdul’s dreams became reality — even if just for one day.

“It means everything,” Abedi said. “We got everything back and have hope again.”