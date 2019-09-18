SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Hump day had a very different meaning for the passengers on a whale watching trip out of Santa Barbara.

A humpback whale got up close and personal with folks on a Condor Express Whale Watching trip over the weekend. The whale and its partner approached the boat as the passengers looked on – and recorded the encounter on their phones.

The whale at one point went right up to the boat, rolling to apparently wave its fin at its audience. Its partner blew air from its blowhole from a slightly further distance away.

“There is nothing like having a 30-ton animal lock eyes with you,” Condor Express Whale Watching posted on its Facebook page.

Encounters like this are rare, according to the whale watching company.