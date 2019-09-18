Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Perdue Foods is recalling 495 pounds of frozen chicken tenders due to improper branding and an undeclared allergen.
The chicken in question is labeled as Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Breast Tenders.
The item has a “Best By Date of 08/29/20” with a “Time Stamp of 00:30-01:00” and a “UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80489-2.”
The recall is isolated to more than 300 packs of chicken that are sold at Ralphs.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products are labeled as gluten free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products as well as wheat, a known allergen.
Consumers are urged not to eat them and should be thrown away or returned to the store.
There have been no reports of illnesses so far.
