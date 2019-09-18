Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Wednesday marks National Cheeseburger Day, which leaves only one question: where are you celebrating?
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Wednesday marks National Cheeseburger Day, which leaves only one question: where are you celebrating?
Here’s a list of participating restaurants:
Carl’s Jr Restaurant – get a free Carl’s Jr. Famous Star + Cheese with any purchase of a large drink
Ruby Tuesday – buy one adult entree and get a free burger
Farmer Boys – the Big Cheese Burger for only $2 from 2pm to close
Red Robin – Purchase any regular-sized beverage when you dine in and get a Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger with Bottomless Steak Fries for only $5.
Fuddruckers – 3-Pound Burger Challenge winners get a victory T-shirt and $20 gift card.
Jack in the Box – free burger except for limited-time offer burgers, must order on mobile app
You must log in to post a comment.