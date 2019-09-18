CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Wednesday marks National Cheeseburger Day, which leaves only one question: where are you celebrating?

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

Carl’s Jr Restaurant – get a free Carl’s Jr. Famous Star + Cheese with any purchase of a large drink

Ruby Tuesday – buy one adult entree and get a free burger

Farmer Boys – the Big Cheese Burger for only $2 from 2pm to close

Red Robin – Purchase any regular-sized beverage when you dine in and get a Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger with Bottomless Steak Fries for only $5.

Fuddruckers – 3-Pound Burger Challenge winners get a victory T-shirt and $20 gift card.

Jack in the Box – free burger except for limited-time offer burgers, must order on mobile app

