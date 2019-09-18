Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grocery chain Kroger is going to start selling longer-lasting avocados.
The avocados will be sprayed with a plant-based solution that is said to lock-in moisture and block oxygen.
The treatment is supposed to help in slowing down the process of decay.
The longer-lasting produce will last lost twice as long but for the same price.
It’s not just avocados getting the special treatment — Limes and asparagus will also be coated in the solution.
