LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grocery chain Kroger is going to start selling longer-lasting avocados.

The avocados will be sprayed with a plant-based solution that is said to lock-in moisture and block oxygen.

(credit: Kroger)

The treatment is supposed to help in slowing down the process of decay.

The longer-lasting produce will last lost twice as long but for the same price.

It’s not just avocados getting the special treatment — Limes and asparagus will also be coated in the solution.

 

