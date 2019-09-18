LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A counter joint in Echo Park with seating for just 10 people has been named the best new restaurant in America by Bon Appetit magazine.

Konbi is modeled after Japan’s 24-hour convenience stores. The restaurant, at 1463 Sunset Blvd., only has 10 seats at a counter, diner-style, where customers watch their food as it’s being cooked.

The menu is just as simple as the restaurant itself. It includes Japanese-style sandwiches, seasonal vegetable dishes and French pastries. They’re especially famous for their egg salad sandwich, which includes a perfectly cooked hard-boiled egg at the center.

Bon Appetit says the best time to visit Konbi is in the morning – the small shop bakes just 36 of its chocolate croissants every day, and they sell out fast.