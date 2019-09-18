ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — Two young girls — one 12 and the other 16 — told authorities that a man touched them both in separate incidents in Aliso Viejo yesterday and last week.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile says the suspect is at large.

The alleged 12-year-old victim — headed to Aliso Viejo Middle School last week — helped an Orange County Sheriff’s artist come up with a sketch of the suspect.

The sketch is similar to one drawn yesterday by another girl — this one 16 and headed home from Aliso Niguel High.

Gile says investigators are trying to determine if the suspect is the same in both incidents. The sketches are similar as are the details in both cases.

The 12-year-old said the man accosted her near the middle school on Aliso Creek Road last Thursday. She said the man touched her but she yelled at him and got away.

The 16-year-old said the suspect accosted her on a trail near the high school around 4 p.m. She said the man pulled on her skirt. Sheriff’s deputies said she was able to slap his hand away and then run home.

“This is horrible. Our poor kids can’t be kids any more these days,” says parent Paris Touski, “We have to worry about them not only learning, we have to teach them to be kind because kindness doesn’t really exist any more, unfortunately. And then we have to worry about sick people like this that interfere and add to the worry of everyone in addition to everything else.”