



— Multiple fights erupted in Beverly Hills Tuesday night as Trump supporters and protesters clashed amid the president’s arrival in Los Angeles

The fights broke out between the groups in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel after an American flag was lit on fire, reported CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom.

A lot of angry people out here as President Trump hosts a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. This is one of several fights in the last 15 minutes. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/aim0sDriLR — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisVHolmstrom) September 18, 2019

Beverly Hills police were in the area but did not seem to break up the altercations.

Police were eventually able to come between the two groups.

Trump was nearby attending a fundraiser hosted by real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer.

Tickets to the fundraiser reportedly start at $1,000 for individuals and go up to $100,000 for couples who will also get to attend a VIP reception and have a photo opportunity with the president.

The Beverly Hills fundraising event will be one of four across the state during this trip, and the GOP says they expect to raise more than $15 million.

Although people were detained, no arrests were made, said a Beverly Hills police officer.