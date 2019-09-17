



— Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke toured Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday during his campaign tour in California.

During his three-day California trip, the politician planned to visit Skid Row and San Quentin State Prison.

O’Rourke walked the streets of Skid Row, an area with one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness in the United States, before meeting with women at the Downtown Women’s Shelter.

Following the Skid Row visit, O’Rourke joined an equity and justice roundtable with Equity First Alliance & Cage-Free Cannabis － organizations focused on repairing the harms of the War on Drugs.

His visit fell on the same day President Donald Trump visited Los Angeles.

The Trump administration recently floated the idea of a federal crackdown of homelessness in the city － an idea O’Rourke expressed Tuesday he strongly disagrees with.

The trip marked O’Rourke’s fourth trip to the Golden State as a presidential candidate.

He was previously scheduled to visit California in early August but canceled the trip following the mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso.