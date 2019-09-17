



— Two male students have been arrested for a fight Monday at a middle school in Moreno Valley which left a third student in critical condition.

Cell phone video of Monday’s assault showed two boys punching the victim at Landmark Middle School, located at 15261 Legendary Dr.

The video showed the victim being punched outside the school’s main building. As he stumbles, he appears to be hit from the left by a second boy. Then, as he falls to the ground, he hits his head on a concrete pillar.

According to students who witnessed the fight, the student was foaming at the mouth and may have suffered a seizure. Witnesses said CPR was performed on him before he was rushed to a hospital.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday reported that he remained hospitalized in critical condition. He was not identified.

On Monday night, two students were arrested and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on one count each of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, the sheriff’s department said.

The Moreno Valley Unified School District issued the following statement Tuesday morning to CBS2:

“At this time, the Riverside County Sheriff’s department has the latest information and is making official statements. Please refer questions about the investigation or student’s condition to the Sheriff Department. As soon as we are able, we will provide further information. “In regards to the school, we are gathering the staff together to address any questions or concerns before school starts. The situation is still under investigation, but we would like to be prepared to support the staff in any way that we can. “We will also be communicating with parents once we have more information.”