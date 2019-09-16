



— The U.S. Forest Service needs to hire more than 1,500 people across the state for temporary jobs in 2020.

With some 20 million acres of public land to manage in California, both fire and non-fire positions are opening up Monday with the U.S. Forest Service. The job openings are located throughout the state, but there are a number of fire positions in Fawnskin near Big Bear, Idyllwild, Lytle Creek near Fontana, and San Bernardino.

The jobs local to Southern California include positions on fire engines and hotshot crews, and in San Bernardino at two helitack bases, an air tanker base, and in dispatch, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesman Zach Behrens.

Previous firefighting experience is not required for all the positions.

To learn more about the available jobs, go to the U.S. Forest Service, but to apply, click on USAJOBS, create a profile and set up a resume. The job ads opening Monday close on Sept. 30.