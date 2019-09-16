Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee spots in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Fruit Splash

PHOTO: MUATH I./YELP

Topping the list is Fruit Splash. Located at 3016 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Anaheim, the spot to score coffee, tea, juices, smoothies and acai bowls is the highest-rated coffee spot in Anaheim, boasting five stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp.

2. Azules Coffee

PHOTO: ISABEL T./YELP

Next up is the Colony’s Azules Coffee, situated at 732 N. Anaheim Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 424 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Grow Coffee + Tea

PHOTO: WENDY T./YELP

Grow Coffee + Tea, located at 1035 N. Tustin Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 434 reviews.

4. Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe

PHOTO: NADINE C./YELP

Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and more in the Colony, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 292 Yelp reviews. Head over to 155 W. Center St. Promenade to see for yourself.

5. ChocoFruit

Last but not least, over in Southwest Anaheim, check out ChocoFruit, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant, which offers coffee, tea, juices, smoothies and more, at 638 S. Brookhurst St.