RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – One person was stabbed to death at an upscale home in Rancho Cucamonga Monday morning.
At 8:30 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies found the victim after responding to the home located in the 6300 block of Elkridge Place.
The victim was not identified.
Authorities did not immediately confirm if a suspect was in custody or if there was a motive in the killing.
