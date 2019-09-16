Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The “happiest place on Earth” added billions of dollars to the Southern California economy.
A new study by Cal State Fullerton showed Disneyland added $8.5 billion to the economy in 2018, a 50% increase from 2015.
Researchers say it’s all thanks to about 25 million Disneyland visitors who poured money into local hotels and businesses.
Although Disneyland has faced backlash over how much they pay some employees, the city says Disneyland Resort helped generate 78,000 new jobs in the area.
The company has since raised its minimum wage from $11 to $15 an hour.
