ANAHEIM (CBS:) — First the Angels shut down Shohei Ohtani for season-ending knee surgery.

Yesterday, the team acknowledged a report that said Justin Upton was going under the knife ending his 2019 campaign.Upton is having surgery to repair patella tendinitis in his right knee. Upton missed the first two months of the season in a bout with painful turf toe.

On Sunday, the Angels announced baseball’s best player — namely Mike Trout — would end his season with foot surgery sometime this week.

Trout was in a down-to-the-wire battle with Mets rookie sensation Peter Alonso for the MLB home run lead.

The perennial all-star and MVP winner was last in the line-up on September 6.

The surgery will remove a Morton’s neuroma from his right foot that he apparently developed about a month ago. Morton’s is described as a painful condition that feels like you’re constantly standing on a sharp rock on the ball of your foot.

The Angels announced Trout was being shut down via Twitter.

Medical update on Mike Trout. pic.twitter.com/QM5WHxjz45 — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) September 15, 2019

Trout’s season ends with him slugging a career season-best 45 home runs. He is currently tied for second with the Reds’ Eugenio Suarez. Alonso has 47. The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger has 44 as does the Royals’ Jose Soler and the Brewers’ Christian Yelich (who is also now out for the season after a foul ball fractured hs knee.)

Trout and Yelich remain favorites in their respective leagues to win MVP awards.