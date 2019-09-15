GARDENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Gardena that has left an 18-year-old man in grave condition.

Police in Gardena say officers were called to Wilkie Avenue and 134th Street for a call of “shots fired” just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

About a half hour after the initial call, officers received a call from the hospital regarding a victim with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim and several friends went to the area for a party. While there, a confrontation ensued, which resulted in a shooting.

Police say the incident may be gang-related.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Det. Karen Salas at (310) 217-6180, or Det. Roberto Rosales at (310) 217-9653.