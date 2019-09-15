PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a fight and shooting at the Rose Bowl.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday after the football game between UCLA and Oklahoma.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kamryn Stone from Los Angeles.

A 51-year-old man from Los Angeles was also recovering from a gunshot wound. That person had been listed in stable condition.

Police continued to investigate what led up to the shooting. They say it does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or you may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).