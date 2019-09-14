



— Angels slugger Justin Upton — who spent significant time on the IL in 2019 — will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

The Orange County Register said patella tendinitis in Upton’s right knee is forcing the end of his season.

The team already announced that DH and pitcher Shohei Otani’s season was also coming to and end because of knee surgery.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported that Upton will undergo a platelet-rich plasma injection next week. Upton should be ready to work out again in six weeks, well before spring training 2020.

Upton, 32, missed the first two months of the season with turf toe –a little known malady that affects athletes. It is described as a sprain of the main joint of the big toe and literally occurs when the toe is bent back. Suffice to say it is extremely painful and takes 8-12 weeks to fully recover,

The Angels are hoping, of course, to get Upton and Ohtani back to full fighting strength for next season. The two sluggers have to remain healthy if the Angels hope to contend for post-season baseball.