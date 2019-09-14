Comments
ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investing a shooting in Echo Park that injured three people.
The shooting happened before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Rosemont Avenue.
A 22-year-old man, 28-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition and a 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to police, there was a verbal dispute before the suspect fired several shots at the victims.
Police believe the shooting is gang related, and there was no immediate information on the suspect.
