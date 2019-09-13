LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake announced Thursday their partnership in creating a relief fund for The Bahamas following the devastating Hurrican Dorian that traveled through the country.
The golf pro shared the news via Twitter saying he and Grammy Award-winning singer would be working with, NEXUS Luxury Collection, Royal Bank of Canada, and the resort Albany Bahamas.
Woods wrote, “As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I’m excited to partner with my friends @jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc, and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts.”
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 12, 2019
He went on to announce that the pair would be matching dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised in their efforts to “restore and rebuild The Bahamas.”
He directed those who would like to donate to OneBahamasFund.org.
