



— Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake announced Thursday their partnership in creating a relief fund for The Bahamas following the devastating Hurrican Dorian that traveled through the country.

The golf pro shared the news via Twitter saying he and Grammy Award-winning singer would be working with, NEXUS Luxury Collection, Royal Bank of Canada, and the resort Albany Bahamas.

Woods wrote, “As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I’m excited to partner with my friends @jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc, and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

He went on to announce that the pair would be matching dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised in their efforts to “restore and rebuild The Bahamas.”

He directed those who would like to donate to OneBahamasFund.org.