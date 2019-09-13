



Naturally 7 , the masters of “Vocal Play” are embarking on a ten-city tour across America as a follow-up to their crowd-pleasing appearance on The World’s Best earlier this year. Naturally 7’s smooth style of imitating every instrument with just their voices has been captivating audiences around the world for 20 years.

Previously, the group has gone on four world tours with superstar Michael Bublé and appeared as special guests for Coldplay and Diana Ross. Check out the groups remaining tour dates below to see when they are coming to a city near you and be sure to go back and check out their incredible performances on The World’s Best on demand through CBS All Access.

o September 13 – Shalin Liu Performance Center – Rockport, MA

o September 14 – Vinegar Hill Music Hall – Arundel, ME

o September 15 – Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgeifled, CT

o September 20 – Smothers Theater – Malibu, CA

o September 26 – Edmonds Center for the Arts – Edmonds, WA

o September 27 – The Old Church – Portland, OR

o September 28 – Rialto Theatre – Tacoma, WA

o November 16 – M Resort – Henderson, NV

o November 17 – Beckman Auditorium – Pasadena, CA