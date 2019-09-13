



— The Metro Gold Line rail service was down through the Pasadena area Friday due to a power issue.

According to Metro, the problem was reported around 12:11 p.m. north of Allen Station.

Shuttle buses were requested to transport riders after the Gold Line service was halted between the Lake and Sierra Madre stations.

Metro riders were advised to anticipate heavy train loads and 20-minute service delays.

The light rail train came to a halt earlier in the week on Monday after overhead lines that power the Metro Gold Line came down near Allen Station.

Metro was forced to shut down service in both directions between Lake and Sierra Madre Villa stations so crews could do emergency repairs to power equipment.

Full service was restored on Thursday, Metro said.

