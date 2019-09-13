EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) — Construction of the George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is in full swing.

On Friday, Lucas — along with his wife and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — watched as construction crews helped bring his vision to life.

And he thanked them for the tireless effort.

“You’re doing the impossible — thank you so much,” Lucas said.

“Millions of people will be inspired by this building. We were just in our board meeting for the museum and George said you are the artists so you’re the artists of this art museum,” says Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO of Ariel Investments and the museum’s co-founder.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Tom Wait says the building will look like — almost like a spaceship — parked next to the Coliseum.

When the project is complete, it will be a 300,000 square -foot space, surrounded by 11 acres.

The Lucas Museum website says when the venue opens visitors will see permanent and rotating exhibitions featuring illustrations, paintings, comic art, photography and, of course, an in-depth look at the art of filmmaking.

“To see the speed with which we are getting this done shows LA knows how to build,” says Garcetti.

He said parts of the museum are already taking shape.

“Those two walls right there separate two theaters. Can you imagine coming into a place built by the man who brought us ‘Star Wars’? And watching that first movie and having him explain what it took to change the world and to create the ‘Star Wars’ legacy?.” says Garcetti.

And beyond the museum’s legacy the building will be, Garcetti says, a symbol of LA’s resurgence and economic viability.

“This represents a more than $1 billion investment in Los Angeles,” Garcetti says.

Officials hope construction is completed in late 2021.