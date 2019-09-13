LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition following an accident on the southbound 405 Freeway at Lakewood Boulevard in Long Beach.

The condition of the officer was not immediately known, and it was not clear what led to the accident.

According to CHP, the call came in at about 10:30 p.m. and the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down for a brief while.

CHP began opening lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway at about 11:15 p.m.