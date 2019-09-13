CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Harbor Gateway, Harbor Gateway Shooting, Suspect At Large

HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA) — A person was fatally shot Friday night in Harbor Gateway.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a business in the 1000 block of W. 190th Street at about 7:40 p.m. where they found one person dead. Details about the victim were not immediately available.

Officers shut down a portion of W. 190th Street during the investigation.

Police said the suspect is a white male in his 40s with a silver handgun last seen driving westbound on 190th in a dark colored sedan.

Comments