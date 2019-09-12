



— Police are looking Thursday for a driver who struck a woman walking in Oxnard and left her body in lanes to be struck by several other cars.

The crash was first reported after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ventura Road, near Juniper Street. Officers and paramedics responding to the call found a 37-year-old woman in the street.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the woman had been walking in the northbound lanes of Ventura Road when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV, which did not stop. The woman’s body was left in lanes and may have been struck by several other drivers who also didn’t stop.

Eventually, someone parked their car to block traffic to protect the woman.

Anyone that may have information about the collision or was a witness can contact Oxnard police Officer Phil Flores by calling (805) 385-7749 or sending an email to Philip.flores@oxnardpd.org.