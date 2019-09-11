WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Police say a man tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his car in front of Dexter Middle School in Whittier.

Officers were called to the school, 11532 Floral Drive, to investigate at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The girl was waiting for a ride in front of the school when a man pulled up and told her she needed to get in, Whittier police spokesman Officer John Scoggins said. When she refused, he said “I’m dead serious, you need to get in the car.’”

The girl continued to ignore the man and walked back toward the school office, Scoggins said. The man was last seen driving off westbound on Floral Drive.

The man was described as being Hispanic, between 30 and 40 years old, with dark hair, dark eyes and a “chubby” face. He wore a white T-shirt and drove an older model, dark blue, 4-door sedan with tinted windows and dents on the rear fender.

Anyone with information about the incident or recognizes the description of the man can call Detective Adrian Bobadilla at (562) 9283.