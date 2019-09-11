



— A synagogue in the Fairfax District was defaced with antisemitic graffiti early Wednesday.

Rabbi Yonah Bookstein of the Babe Sale Congregation at 404 North Fairfax Avenue posted an image of the graffiti, which read “FREE PALESTINE”.

The vandals apparently waited for congregants to enter the temple just before 5:30 a.m. when they spray-painted the walls outside, according to Bookstein.

“It seems that the [perpetrators] waited for congregants to enter and then sprayed the [graffiti], so that when they come out they should see it”, Bookstein said.

The graffiti – which was done hours before the L.A. officially marked the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks – was being painted over by midday.