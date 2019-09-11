Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — General Motors is recalling nearly 3.5 million pickup trucks and SUVs due to brake problems.
The recall includes certain Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, GMC Sierra, and GMC Yukon vehicle.
Models ranging from 2014-2018 are included in the recall.
The recall is due to an issue with a pump in the braking system, mostly at low speeds.
According to GM, there have been 113 reports of crashes and 13 injuries.
GM has notified owners they can take their vehicles to dealers to recalibrate the electronic brake control module at no cost.
