



– Three people were shot and killed inside a home in Northridge Wednesday morning in what may have been a murder-suicide.

A little after 9 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the area of Vanalden and Plummer avenues where they found the three victims dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released. A woman in her 20s was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was able to escape, police said.

LAPD Lt. Mike Kozak described the incident as a “family violence situation” and said there was no danger to the community. No suspects were being sought. There was no word on a motive.

A husband and wife in their 60s lived at the home with their two adult children, police said.

Police could not immediately confirm if the shooting was a murder-suicide. Two handguns were found in the home.

Surrounding streets were blocked off and the public was advised to avoid the area. Topeka Drive Elementary School, a nearby charter school, was briefly placed on lockdown.