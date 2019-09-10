Comments
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police Tuesday were searching for a masked man with gun who robbed a Santa Monica bank.
No injuries were reported. It’s unknown how much cash was taken.
The bank robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in the 900 block of Montana near 9th was first reported just before 10 a.m. when a masked suspect entered the branch with a “shotgun type firearm” and demanded cash, according to Santa Monica police.
Police say they have established a search perimeter in the area which includes Roosevelt Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown.
