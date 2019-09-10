Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in the elevator of a parking structure on the campus of California State University, Fullerton in the early morning hours Tuesday.
The rape occurred at around midnight in an elevator of the Nutwood parking structure, according to a tweet from the CSU Fullerton Police Department.
No surveillance photos of the man were immediately released. The suspect was described as white, about 25-years-old, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair, light blue or green eyes and a small mole near his right eye. He was wearing a plain navy blue t-shirt and black shorts.
No further details were provided.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.
